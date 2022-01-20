DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Court records show the charges against owner of Castro's Tex-Mex Grill for aggravated assault were dismissed.
According to the Macon County circuit clerk, Jackson Castro was arrested at 2:08 a.m. in December of 2019 inside the restaurant on Oakland Avenue in Decatur.
As of September of 2021, the charges were dismissed the charges against Castro.
WAND reached out to the Decatur Police department who said according to reports police went to the restaurant because it was violating the alcohol compliance code. Police said they found 10 people with alcohol inside the restaurant upon arrival. In Macon County, establishments cannot distribute alcohol between the hours of 2 and 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
According to police, officers asked Castro to close down the establishment but they say he was uncooperative.
Police said Castro then got into one officer's face and the officer felt Castro was going to throw the cellphone at officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.