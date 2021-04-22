SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A grandson accused of killing his grandmother and a second suspect in the case have been charged by Shelby County prosecutors.
Both suspects are in custody in Nevada after the Nevada Highway Patrol took them into custody for unrelated criminal charges. They are accused of involvement in the weekend death of Sherry Hubbartt.
Shelby County charges against Clayton Anderson, 25, who is the grandson of Hubbartt, include six counts of first degree murder (Class M felony with a statutory aggravating factor), concealment of a homicidal death (Class 3 felony with a statutory aggravating factor) and possession of a converted motor vehicle (Class 2 felony with a statutory aggravating factor). The other suspect, 19-year-old Thomas M. Miller of Decatur, is charged with one count of concealment of a homicidal death (Class 3 felony with a statutory aggravating factor) and one charge of possession of a converted motor vehicle (Class 2 felony with a statutory aggravating factor).
Authorities said three of the six murder charges against Anderson involve a statutory aggravated factor saying Anderson was the subject of an active order of protection in which Hubbartt was a protected party at the time of her death. Those charges carry a sentencing range of 20 years to life in prison. The other three have Hubbartt's 60 or older age as an aggravating factor. These three charges carry a possible sentencing range of 20 to 100 years behind bars.
Concealment of a homicidal death (against a victim 60 years of age or older) is a Class 3 felony with a sentencing range of 2 to 10 years in prison. Possession of a converted motor vehicle (against a victim 60 years of age or older) is a class 2 felony that could lead to 3 to 14 years behind bars.
Anderson is held on a no bond warrant. Miller is held on a $500,000 arrest warrant.
Authorities said charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police, Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Decatur Police Department and Las Vegas Metro Police Department.
Extradition proceedings are pending between Illinois and Nevada. Court dates have not yet been set for either defendant.
