BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WAND) - An off-duty Chicago officer accused of wounding three people in a shooting at a south suburban Blue Island bowling alley is now facing formal charges.
Civilian Office of Police Accountability spokesman Ephraim Eaddy said the probationary officer, identified as 27-year-old Kyjuan Tate, was in an "altercation" at Burr Oak Bowl, located at 3030 W. 127th St. Blue Island Chief of Police Geoffrey Farr said there was a fight that began in a restroom.
According to NBC Chicago, which spoke with an employee of the bowling alley over the phone, Tate was allegedly with a group doing karaoke in a lounge area.
The employee said a general manager of the bowling alley suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and is now "relaxing" at home. Two gunshot victims went to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where one person was still in care Wednesday with a gunshot wound to their chest. Another person who drove himself to the hospital was discharged after being treated for a graze wound.
COPA, which oversees the Chicago Police Department, learned about the shooting at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. Tate and a second person were arrested, and the station reported a weapon was recovered. Tate was later relieved of his police powers.
He's facing one count of attempted murder and two charges of aggravated battery with a firearm. He was scheduled to be in court Friday.
According to a law enforcement source, NBC Chicago reported Tate was involved in a past graduation party incident with police academy classmates where there was an altercation with a restaurant patron. He allegedly told that person he was a police officer and made an officer in distress call over radio.
According to the bowling alley worker, the business had its liquor license pulled amid the shooting investigation.
COPA officials said they and the Blue Island Police Department are investigating the shooting.
The station heard from a Chicago PD spokesperson that information would be released at a later time.
