CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- The Charleston Fire Department was called to the corner of Lincoln and University in response to an animal rescue.
Fire crews responded to the call early Tuesday morning to retrieve a kitten trapped in a storm sewer.
According to the Fire Department, personnel pulled some storm sewer grates and were able to locate the area of where the kitten was with the use of a search and rescue camera.
The Charleston Public Works was contacted to bring in a Sewer Camera Truck to help pin point the kitten’s location.
Crews say the kitten was adopted by the person who initially heard the kitten in the storm sewer and is on its way to a veterinarian to be checked out.
