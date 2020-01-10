CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston man lost his life in a Friday morning Clark County crash.
State police said the crash occurred at 6:19 a.m. on Clarksville Road at North Cleone Road, where a 2005 Toyota Avalon was heading eastbound. They said a 1994 Kenworth truck tractor was westbound in the same area.
The driver of the Toyota crossed into the westbound lane and hit the truck tractor head on, troopers said.
Wade C. Schaefer, 32, was driving the Toyota. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A press release said 37-year-old Matthew Wayne Locker of Knightstown, Ind., was driving the truck tractor.