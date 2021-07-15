CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Charleston police arrested a sex offender who they said failed to register before the due date.
Braden Anderson, 22, was supposed to register by May 28, 2021 and had not updated his sex offender registration by that time, officers said in a press release. He was arrested and taken to the Coles County Jail.
Police said Anderson was also late for registration in 2020 and was arrested at that time for the same failure to register as a sex offender charge.
Anderson's bond is $5,000 (10 percent) for the charge.
