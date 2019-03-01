Cheese Challenge

(WAND) – People are apparently throwing cheese on the faces of babies.

It’s called the “Cheese Challenge”, and it’s started circulating on social media. Several Twitter videos show people tossing a slice of American cheese onto infants, leaving the children confused. In one video, a baby who was crying stopped when a person threw the cheese.

Comments on posts from other NBC affiliates show some anger over the challenge, with people saying “cheesing” babies is mean and could trigger dairy allergies. It can also be argued that this challenge isn’t anywhere near as strange as the “Tide Pod Challenge” or other online trends that can cause serious harm.

Someone even tried the "Cheese Challenge" on their dog. It didn't quite work.

