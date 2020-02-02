CHICAGO (WAND) - A Chicago firefighter was shot at the scene of a car fire in Albany Park early this morning.
Police said it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of W. Wilson Ave. That's when an "unknown offender" began firing shots.
The 36-year-old firefighter was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Dr. Juan Santiago Gonzalez, trauma surgeon at Illinois Masonic told reporters at a press conference that the victim, a six-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, was doing very well.
Police do not believe this was a targeted attack. No arrests have been made.
Police also said they recovered three illegal guns from an apartment near the scene.