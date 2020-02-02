chicago car fire.jpg

NBC Chicago

CHICAGO (WAND) - A Chicago firefighter was shot at the scene of a car fire in Albany Park early this morning.

Police said it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of W. Wilson Ave. That's when an "unknown offender" began firing shots.

The 36-year-old firefighter was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Dr. Juan Santiago Gonzalez, trauma surgeon at Illinois Masonic told reporters at a press conference that the victim, a six-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, was doing very well.

Police do not believe this was a targeted attack. No arrests have been made. 

Police also said they recovered three illegal guns from an apartment near the scene.