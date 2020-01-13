(WAND) - Chick-fil-A is giving away chicken nuggets.
The restaurant said they will give free nuggets to any customers through the end of the month.
The catch? If you create or sign into a Chick-fil-A account in the company’s app now through Jan. 31 you will get a free eight count order of classic nuggets. Guests can get the deal in the restaurant, by placing a mobile app order or in the drive-thru.
“Our customers are incredibly important to us, and this is one small way to thank them for their loyalty and introduce the perks of our app to new guests,” said Kevin Purcer, director of customer digital experience at Chick-fil-A. “We are excited to surprise our guests with a free eight-count order of nuggets this month through our mobile app.”
If you aren’t feeling the nuggets you can trade them in for Chick-fil-A’s new Kale Crunch Side.
The new side features a blend of kale and cabbage tossed with apple cider and Dijon mustard vinaigrette and topped with salted crunchy almonds.