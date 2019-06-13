DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A taekwondo instructor from Danville is facing child pornography charges.
Investigators say they arrested 61-year-old David Crawley after searching his home, located in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge, on Wednesday. In the search, they say they found evidence of alleged child pornography.
Crawley is charged with six counts of reproduction of child pornography (Class X felony) and one for possession of child pornography (Class 2 felony). Each reproduction charge carries a 6 to 30-year sentence, while the possession count can mean between 3 to 7 years behind bars. His bond is set at $1 million and he will be arraigned July 9.
“There is no place in our communities for individuals who victimize children and their families by downloading or sharing these horrendous images,” said Attorney General Kwame Raoul. “I am committed to partnering with local law enforcement agencies, through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, to identify and protect the public from these offenders.
Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217)446-TIPS.
NOTE: No mug shot for Crawley is available Thursday. Vermilion County law enforcement told WAND-TV to call back Friday.