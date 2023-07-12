Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.