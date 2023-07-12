TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Christian County mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus.
As of July 12, Christian county joined 17 other counties in Illinois that have been found to be WNV positive.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a county is considered positive for WNV when a mosquito, bird, horse, or human tests positive for the virus.
The positive batch of mosquitos were collected on July 11, in the Mount Auburn area.
Dr. Chad Anderson, Administrator of the Christian County Health Department, said, "it is important to eliminate any standing water, as it creates an organic rich site, perfect for mosquito breeding. Check around your home for areas of standing water like plants, wading pools, birdbaths, anything that may collect water."
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.