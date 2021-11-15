SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – With deer season starting next week, hunters are reminded that Firearm Deer Check Stations are open this year for chronic wasting disease.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters in Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Will, and Winnebago counties, that check stations will be reopened this year.
A list of check station locations for CWD testing can be found on the IDNR website Firearm Deer Hunting Information for CWD Counties page.
The IDNR says hunter-harvested deer from the list of counties above, must be taken to a designated firearm deer check station by 8 p.m. on the day the deer is killed.
Anyone utilizing the check stations will be required to follow guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health in place at the time of the hunt regarding use of face masks and social distancing.
Successful firearm deer hunters in all other counties must report their harvest by 10 p.m. on the same calendar day the deer is taken by using the online check-in system or by phone at 866-452-4325.
Successful deer hunters in all other counties may have their deer tested for CWD. Hunters can visit participating vendors (taxidermists and meat processors) or drop deer heads at self-serve drop off sites. A list of locations is available on the IDNR website.
The Illinois Firearm Deer Season dates are Nov. 19-21, 2021, and Dec. 2-5, 2021.
