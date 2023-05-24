SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)–Is your vehicle running on Empty? Not for long! May 25th is Circle K Fuel Day!
On Thursday, May 25, 2023, Circle K will be offering 40 cents off per gallon* of fuel between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time.
“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” said Louise Warner, Sr. Vice President, Global Fuels, for Circle K. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”
During Fuel Day, customers will also have the chance to save all summer long. Most locations will hand out a limited amount of fuel discount cards valid for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel throughout the summer season.
In addition, across Illinois, over 30 Rainstorm Car Wash locations will be hosting Car Wash Day, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time, customers visiting can have their first month free when subscribing to any car wash package.
Customers who sign up, will receive a fuel discount card granting them daily fuel savings at Circle K locations.
The fuel sale will only be available at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated U.S. fueling locations.
To see if your local Circle K or Holiday Stationstores fuel location is offering this deal, visit circlek.com/fuel-day.
