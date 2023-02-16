CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign is sharing details about the effectiveness of automated license plate reader technology in addressing felony crimes.
The City said ALPRs proved to be highly effective investigative tools and helped Champaign Police in 54 investigations. This includes felony arrests in three homicides, the arrest of two suspected arsonists, and the recovery of 17 stolen vehicles. Thirteen of these crimes also involved illegally possessed firearms.
Champaign Police also used ALPRs to find an endangered missing person.
“Automated License Plate Readers are a powerful tool to help solve crime, but we also need witnesses and evidence to be effective,” said Chief of Police Timothy T. Tyler. “Regardless of the technology our officers use, Champaign Police always seek assistance from our community members to investigate the facts and hold criminals responsible for their actions.”
In December 2021, the City Council authorized the use of 46 ALPRs for a two-year trial period. The units began being installed by Flock Group, Inc. in May 2022 following a period of supply chain delays.
The City’s two-year contract for use of the technology started with the installation of the final ALPR in January 2023.
The contract with Flock Group, Inc. also includes a free one-year trial of Raven gunshot detection technology to automatically identify and determine the location of gunshots.
On February 13, 2023, Champaign Police started using that technology in the northwest part of Champaign. Thirty-three gunshot detection units are covering a 1.3-square mile area bounded by Bloomington Road on the north, Mattis Avenue on the west, Bradley Avenue on the south, and Prospect Avenue on the east.
The technology analyzes short audio clips from its surroundings to identify the sound of potential gunshots. Once a gunshot is confirmed, the system notifies Champaign Police and officers are sent to the area to investigate. Gunshot detection units do not record human speech or listen to nearby conversations.
To be transparent and keep the public informed, the Champaign Police Department has launched two webpages where you can get more information – champaignil.gov/ALPR and champaignil.gov/Raven.
