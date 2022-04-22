SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Traffic signals located at Fifth Street & Iles Avenue and Sixth Street & Oberlin Avenue will be turned off effective May 2.
The Office of Public Works announced the traffic lights will be shut off, and traffic flow in the area will be monitored for 90 days before the signals are removed permanently.
Motorists traveling south on Fifth Street and north on Sixth Street will no longer be required to stop. Traffic traveling east and west on Iles Avenue and Oberlin Avenue will have a stop sign before proceeding across the intersection or turning.
This project is in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation with Fifth and Sixth Streets being state routes, while Iles Avenue and Oberlin Avenue are under the jurisdiction of the City of Springfield.
Findings through IDOT conducted traffic counts and site evaluations determined that the signals do not meet any of the signal warrants found in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD).
A study of pedestrian volumes at these intersections was also conducted and results aligned with the recommendation of the removal of the signals.
Message boards have been placed alerting motorists of this upcoming change.
