SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - MacArthur Boulevard lanes in Springfield will be reduced on April 4 for traffic light repairs.
Officials with City Water, Light and Power announced the work will start at about 8 a.m. that day. Lane reductions on southbound MacArthur will occur near the I-72 intersection and on-ramp.
The work has an estimated completion time of 2 p.m. on April 4. Work will be rescheduled if there is inclement weather.
Drivers should plan on taking alternate routes to avoid delays. They should slow down and drive with caution around the work zone.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.