SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Dozens of people learned to control severe bleeding at Memorial Medical Center Saturday.
The Memorial Center for Learning and innovation hosted two two-hour courses on packing wounds and applying tourniquets. The sessions are part of a national campaign called “Stop the Bleed” that encourages people from all walks of life to learn methods for controlling bleeding.
“Uncontrolled bleeding is something that can cause preventable death within five minutes, so if our community members can learn to control bleeding by packing a wound, applying a tourniquet, this is something that can save a life,” said Tamara Leone, a registered nurse in Memorial’s emergency department. “If you’re the first person on scene and you can apply these techniques that you learn in this course, you can save that person’s life.”
Health experts say it’s still key to contact 911 immediately in such cases.
To sign up for future Stop the Bleed courses at Memorial, click here.