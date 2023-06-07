(WAND) - Central Illinois will get a break from the heat for a couple of days.
A cold front brought scattered showers overnight. Those showers will depart by noon Wednesday and the sun returns this afternoon. Highs will top out around 80°.
For tonight, expect clear skies and cool temperatures with lows dropping to near 50°.
More sunshine is in the forecast Thursday with highs again around 80° with lows in the low-50s.
It warms back into the mid-80s Friday and Saturday.
A much-needed decent rainmaker is on the way Saturday night into Sunday.
Early indications show an inch or more of rain is possible.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
