(WAND) - Multiple central Illinois organizations have announced closures Thursday afternoon due to winter weather.
The list includes the following:
- All Champaign Park District facilities and programming closed at 12 p.m. Thursday.
- Crossing Healthcare's main clinic, outpatient substance use treatment services (Elements) and COVID-19 testing facility closed at noon Thursday. Officials said they are watching road conditions and will adjust schedules further if necessary. Crossing Recovery Center will stay open for patients who present with acute recovery needs.
- Danville Mass Transit does not plan to run the 10 Danville-Champaign route that leaves Danville at 4:20 p.m. Leaders said they will evaluate I-74 road conditions and make decisions accordingly.
- The Decatur Public Library closed at 11 a.m. Thursday.
- Decatur city offices in the civic center are closing to the public Thursday afternoon. City staff is available Thursday afternoon via phone or email. The city website can be checked for future updates.
- The Forsyth Public Library is closed Thursday.
- Heritage Behavioral Health Center closed outpatient building operations in Macon and DeWitt counties at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Wellness Recovery Drop In Center will not open to clients Thursday afternoon. All 24 hour residential facilities and the Oasis Day and Resource Center will be open for normal operations.
- Kids-N-Fitness in Decatur and Forsyth closed both locations at 2 p.m. Thursday.
- Lake Land College closed locations at 2 p.m. Thursday.
- Millikin University suspended normal campus operations at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. All administrative officers were calls and all scheduled in-person classes, virtual classes, campus and student organized events, practices (athletic, music and theatre), and meetings after 2:30 p.m. are canceled. The school closed its COVID-19 SHIELD Testing Clinic. Students with meal plans are reminded dining services are open Thursday evening from 5-6:30 p.m.
- Richland Community College canceled all classes starting after 12:30 p.m. Thursday at its main Decatur campus, along with its Clinton and DPL campuses. Campuses closed at 1 p.m. The Law Enforcement Training Center will operate as scheduled.
- Sangamon Mass Transit District officials announced evening urbanized area service to Chatham, Riverton, Rochester and Sherman has been canceled for Thursday. Morning and mid-day trips are still scheduled. Trips starting at 2:30 p.m. and later are canceled.
- Springfield city offices, including the Lincoln Library and Oak Ridge Cemetery, closed at 3 p.m. Thursday. Residents seeking information about city services should click here.
- The Urbana Park District closed at noon Thursday. All facilities will be closed and all programs and events are canceled for the rest of the day.
- University of Illinois Springfield is canceling evening on-ground classes for Thursday. Evening classes include courses beginning at 5:30 p.m. or later. Online/remote classes are going on as scheduled. Blended classes not meeting on campus Thursday are not canceled. Liberal Leave Policy is in effect for employees.
