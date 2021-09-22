DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new candidate is now in the running for Macon County Sheriff.
Cody Moore has officially announced his candidacy for the 2022 election for Macon County Sheriff.
He will be running as the second Republican candidate against incumbent Jim Root.
Moore was a former Deputy Chief of the Decatur Police Department before retiring in 2016, and has 31 years of experience in law enforcement.
Since his retirement from the Decatur Police Department, Moore has worked as an law enforcement consultant and has remained a sworn police officer.
He previously had part-time status in law enforcement in Moweaqua and the Macon County Sheriff's Office. He currently remains a part-time deputy in the Christian County Sheriff's office.
"As a longtime resident of Macon County and as someone with over 30 years' experience working in law enforcement, I am honored to seek this opportunity to serve my community again by running for Sheriff of Macon County," said Moore.
"Macon County faces many economic and social challenges that affect public safety. With my leadership in the Sheriff's office, I know we can come together to build a stronger, safer community," said Moore.
