PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A coffee shop in central Illinois is working to provide unity within the community.
Brewin' Hope opened in November. Tiffany Sims, with Brew Me Some Hope Ministry, Jenna Summers, with Dynamic Lifestyle Solutions, and Erica Matthews, from The Autism and Movement Project came together to create the coffee house.
"We each have our own story, and that's what brought us here to the coffee house," said Sims, who started Brew Me Some Hope Ministry a few years ago.
The coffee house is staffed with the special needs community, along with their job coaches. Brewing Hope works with each individual to get their food handlers license and learn valuable job skills to help them in the future.
"Having their own coffee house is a huge part of their independence. It's a part of who they are and they have purpose now," said Erica Matthews, who owns the Jump Start Program in Pana. "They want to come to work, and they are asking me all the time if they can come to work and they just light up."
Matthews said for many years she's tried to get job opportunities for adults with special needs. While there is nothing really close to Pana, Matthews explained individuals would have to go to Shelbyville or Springfield, but there are still limited resources for them there.
"A lot of them came in very nervous and very timid," she said. "So just getting that practice has eliminated so much of that and their confidence has grown."
In addition to serving the special needs community, the three co-founders have made it their mission to use Brewin' Hope as a safe place for people to learn about different programs within the community. Sims explained they are able to provide information about different ministries in town to help those who need it.
"We are here for you, if there is anytime you are feeling down I want to be able to invite you to come in and know that we care about you and that we offer hope."
Mike Cross the building owner, is involved in the Jump Start Program and worked with each person to get their food handlers license. All three women agreed it's people in the community like Cross who are able to provide a space to make a difference.
"Our kids are able, yes they have a disability but they are completely able to do their jobs and they want to work. This (Brewin' Hope) not only brings hope to them, but it also brings hope to the community that we can rally around anyone and make sure they have a purpose in this life and they are apart of this community."
Partnered with a local brewing company, Brewin' Hope is excited to share they own signature blend that will be ground locally. Alex Hrabak, who works as a waitress and serves coffee said this has been a dream come true.
"Serving coffee to the customers and making them smile."
The coffee house is open Friday 6 a.m. to noon and Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are looking for sponsors and job coaches, anyone looking to help can call Tiffany Sims at 217-565-3061 or click here.