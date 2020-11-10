CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Coles County Health Department announced three more people there have died from COVID-19.
The CCHD reports three new deaths and 46 newly confirmed cases, which brings the county's total to 2,603 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Out of the 2,603, 23 are currently hospitalized, 2,023 have recovered, and 506 are recovering.
The addition of the three new deaths brings Coles County's death total to 51.
