(WAND) - A total of 52 counties in Illinois have reported cases of COVID-19. Several of those counties include ones in central Illinois. 

Below is a list of counties and their cases, including deaths, negative results and pending tests if counties provide those details. 

  • Champaign 
    • 24 confirmed cases 
      • Three new on Monday - A male in his 80s, a male in his 40s and a female in her 30s.
  • Christian
    • 14 confirmed cases, 48 tested, 27 negative and 7 pending. 
  • Cumberland
    • 1 confirmed case
  • Douglas
    • 2 confirmed cases, 41 tested, 31 negative and 8 pending.
  • Fayette 
    • 1 confirmed case
  • Ford
    • 1 confirmed case
  • Iroquois 
    • 2 confirmed cases 
  • Macon 
    • 2 confirmed cases, 29 tested, 14 negative and 13 pending.
  • McLean 
    • 17 cases and one death
  • Menard
    • 1 confirmed case
  • Montgomery
    • 1 confirmed case
  • Morgan
    • 4 confirmed cases and one death
  • Sangamon
    • 12 confirmed cases of Sangamon County residents and two deaths, 4 positive cases of non-Sangamon County residents, 20 pending tests and 422 total tests. 