(WAND) - A total of 52 counties in Illinois have reported cases of COVID-19. Several of those counties include ones in central Illinois.
Below is a list of counties and their cases, including deaths, negative results and pending tests if counties provide those details.
- Champaign
- 24 confirmed cases
- Three new on Monday - A male in his 80s, a male in his 40s and a female in her 30s.
- Christian
- 14 confirmed cases, 48 tested, 27 negative and 7 pending.
- Cumberland
- 1 confirmed case
- Douglas
- 2 confirmed cases, 41 tested, 31 negative and 8 pending.
- Fayette
- 1 confirmed case
- Ford
- 1 confirmed case
- Iroquois
- 2 confirmed cases
- Macon
- 2 confirmed cases, 29 tested, 14 negative and 13 pending.
- McLean
- 17 cases and one death
- Menard
- 1 confirmed case
- Montgomery
- 1 confirmed case
- Morgan
- 4 confirmed cases and one death
- Sangamon
- 12 confirmed cases of Sangamon County residents and two deaths, 4 positive cases of non-Sangamon County residents, 20 pending tests and 422 total tests.