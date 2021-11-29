FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — One woman is dead and a man was seriously injured after a Thanksgiving Day shooting in Farmersville.
According to a Monday news release, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office identified Robert J. Tarr as a person of interest in the shooting. Tarr was arrested Friday on a preliminary charge of first degree murder.
The news release said the sheriff's office received a call on Thursday to check the welfare on a person possibly located at 104 Nobbie Street. Montgomery County 911 also reports receiving a similar, but separate call indicating a possible deceased person located at the same address.
Police and an ambulance arrived on the scene and located Leslie J. Reeves of Troy, 45, and 48-year-old residence owner Christopher Smith inside.
Officials say Smith was critically injured and taken to St. John's Hospital in Springfield, while Reeves was pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner.
Tarr remained in the Montgomery County Jail on Monday, according to the news release. His bond was set at $2,000,000.
He is expected to be formally charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder when he is arraigned on Tuesday.
Thursday's shooting is still under investigation by the sheriff's office, coroner's office and Illinois State Police.
