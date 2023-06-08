DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Park District reports several of their facilities are experiencing technical issues due to a Comcast outage.
The Park District announces due to the outage the following facilities will be accepting cash only until further notice.
This includes:
Splash Cove
Scovill Zoo
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Over The Top Ice Cream Shop
Overlook Adventure Park
WAND has reached out to Comcast regarding the issue and have not received a response.
WAND will update this story as it develops.
