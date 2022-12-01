SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers are currently on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound.
Drivers should slow down and move over if taking an alternate route is not possible. The ramp to 6th Street will be closed for an extended period of time.
