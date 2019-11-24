LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WAND) - An Arkansas man who used to be homeless was able to get his own apartment after saving money he earned from Little Rock's Bridge to Work program.
The city launched the program earlier this year. Bridge to Work is run by the Canvas Community Church and pays homeless people $9.25 per hour, the minimum wage in Arkansas, to pick up litter across the city.
Participants in the program can work up to four hours a day, three days a week.
The church posted on their Facebook page that the program was already successful for one person; Roy. He is now able to rent an apartment because of the money he saved up participating in the program.
Roy wanted the church to share his story so that it could inspire others.
Roy aspires to become a barber and he will continue to work with Bridge to Work once a month until he finishes barber school.