CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, (WAND)- Through UP and Away, Uniting Pride is offering free gender affirming items for residents of Champaign County.
The program has been providing chest binders since April and will now offer waist cinchers.
People who apply for the program are welcome to try on different sizes and styles of gender affirming items to ensure they go home with something that fits.
For more information, or to apply, please visit unitingpride.org/up-and-away, or reach out by email to info@unitingpride.org.
