CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Transportation is entering Year Five of Rebuild Illinois, a major capital project meant to improve infrastructure throughout the state.
As part of that plan, major changes will be coming to the Interstate 57/74 interchange in Champaign County. Beginning Thursday of this week, ramp closures will be in effect from westbound I-74 and northbound I-57. Construction isn't expected to be complete until 2025.
According to IDOT, the interchange was built in 1965 and no longer meets current traffic volumes and demands.
The new modern design for the interchange will include two flyover ramps to improve safety and traffic flow efficiency for travelers in the region: Eastbound I-74 to northbound I-57 and westbound I-74 to southbound I-57. A third, auxiliary lane will also be added to both directions of I-74 between Prospect and Duncan Roads.
Detours will be posted to inform drivers of the ramp closure.
"As a regional destination for employment, shopping and major events at the state's flagship University of Illinois, having well-designed and ample interstate connectivity into Champaign is paramount to keeping our residents and visitors safe," said Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen. "The replacement of the congested and accident-prone I-57/I-74 interchange with a new, modern design that is engineered for motorist safety is greatly appreciated and made possible thanks to the Rebuild Illinois capital program."
Communities in the area are preparing for the change in traffic patterns. The Mahomet Police Department announced that they expect a significant increase in traffic, mostly at the Prairieview Road/I-74 interchange.
The closure also falls during Fall Move-In for University of Illinois students.
Current road closures and travel conditions can be found at GettingAroundIllinois.com.
