EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Continental Mills has purchased the former Hodgson Mill in Effingham, according to a press release sent by the company.
The expansion will give Continental Mills the room to expand. The company is the maker of premium baking, breakfast and snack brands, including Krusteaz speed-scratch mixes.
“This is an exciting time for Continental Mills and our employees as we expand our operation with a second facility in Effingham that provides a blank canvas for us to customize and meet customer needs in the years to come,” said Andy Heily, President and CEO of Continental Mills.
The renovation of the building will be completed sometime in 2021. In addition to providing increased capacity, the Effingham facility offers excellent proximity to Continental Mills’ customers in the Eastern U.S., Midwest and Southeast, the company said.
“We already have a great partnership with the Effingham community and, as a family-owned business, those relationships are very important to us,” commented Mike Meredith, Senior Vice President, Operations. “We have a tremendous amount of confidence in our team in Effingham, as well as employees across Continental Mills who will prepare this plant to open next year.”
Mayor Mike Schutzbach stated that "the City of Effingham thanks Continental Mills for choosing Effingham as the location for this new project. Continental Mills is definitely a company on the move, and the City appreciates the great corporate and municipal relationship that has evolved over the years."
City of Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull added that "food companies are a great fit for Effingham, and Continental Mills has been great to work with since first locating in the City. Continental Mills has an outstanding reputation as a company and as an employer, and the City of Effingham is very excited that the company will be undertaking another project in the community."