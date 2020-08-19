DECATUR — Decatur Park District officials on Wednesday said work to add a lazy river to the new Splash Cove water park should begin in mid-September.
A contractor was hired to oversee the $2.9 million project during the park district's board of commissioners meeting. When finished, the lazy river will be 520-feet-long and 3 1/2 feet deep.
In 2019, the park district received $3 million in state funding to build the attraction at the water park — which was originally scheduled to have its grand opening this spring, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clay Gerhard, the park district's director of operations, said the lazy river should be completed by the time Splash Cove opens next spring.
Gerhard said pre-construction work for the lazy river should begin next week.
