DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Toxicology testing is still needed to determine how a woman died in Decatur.
While full results weren't available, an update from the Macon County Coroner says there was no sign of strangulation, assault, tumor or carbon monoxide involvement after Kimberly D. Mashburn, 29, was found Wednesday in a pick-up truck located in the 1300 block of Walnut Street . There was no evidence of cold exposure or an infection.
Toxicology studies routinely take several weeks to finish, Coroner Michael Day says.
Decatur police are continuing to investigate.