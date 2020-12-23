DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A beauty supply store owner was strangled and beaten before authorities found his body in Decatur, a coroner report said Wednesday afternoon.
The coroner confirmed that a body found in a Decatur neighborhood Tuesday afternoon is the same person who was kidnapped outside a beauty supply store the previous night. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Timothy S. Clemmons.
Clemmons was the owner of the Hair on Hand store.
Police were called out to the 500 block of Haworth Ave. around 11:50 a.m. after a body was found. Several homes were taped off as police survey the area and investigate.
Preliminary autopsy results said the cause of death in Clemmons' case involved craniocerebral injuries and strangulation, "in the setting of multiple blunt force injuries to his body," which were due to an assault.
"You hear about it, you see it on TV," Brian Ray, a neighbor near the crime scene, said. "I guess it is normal for some people, but for me it is not."
The body of Clemmons was found in an alley behind the homes. A large crowd had gathered in the area.
"This is heavy," Ray said. "This is at my door. It hit home. My kids, my family are here. I want the community to go play with kids. It just makes you wonder where the God at, where the God in the community?"
WAND News spoke with police who said they confirmed the victim is the same person who was kidnapped Monday night and detectives are working to bring those responsible to justice.
"We have several leads we are chasing down and they are different," Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz said Tuesday evening. "They all lead to different people or groups so it is not just leading to one person or one group of individuals. They are leading in different directions so we have to follow all of those to find out the truth at the end of this."
Officers learned a man was kidnapped from behind Hair on Hand on Water Street Monday night. Police said this was a targeted abduction and killing and the public is not in any danger.
That kidnapping information was not released by police until Tuesday afternoon when the body was found.
Police said the reason it was not released to the public or confirmed with the media is because they felt information on the abduction would compromise the investigation.
"The information we had was something we needed to use and we didn't want to share it yet with the public and we still don't want to share it with the public because we know only certain people know certain things and that would be the people who are involved with the foul play here," Getz said.
The death is being investigated as a homicide. Decatur police are conducting a criminal investigation, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said, and an inquest is pending Wednesday.
"We got to stop [the shootings] somewhere," Ray said. "We got to start somewhere. This is where it starts at. He [the victim] had a lot of love out here. Regardless of what happened, that is someone's child and we got to stop, and it got to stop here."
Police did confirm this homicide is not connected to a rash of violence and shootings that occurred in Decatur this past weekend.
Stay with us on-air and online for more as this story develops.
