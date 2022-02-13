SANGAMON COUNTY (WAND)- The Sangamon County Coroner identifies the 60-year-old male involved in a fatal crash.
Kent Dolenc, 60, of Springfield was identified as the man pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal accident on Saturday.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, along with Rochester Fire and EMS responded to the 7900 block of Mechanicsburg Road for a reported accident with injuries on Saturday.
According to officials, around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, a tan 2007 Lincoln was traveling west on Mechanicsburg Road and collided with a trailer in the roadway, that was being pulled by a white 2011 Ford pickup truck.
Dolenc was the only occupant and driver of the van and for unknown reasons failed to stop before striking the trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported and the driver of the Ford pickup was issued a traffic citation.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office are continue to investigate this incident.
