DANVILLE Ill. (WAND) —The Champaign County Coroner's Office has identified a 55-year-old man who police say was beaten to death by his son.
Coroner Duane Northrup on Friday an autopsy found that Robert E. Bryant died of blunt force trauma of the head. He was admitted to Carle Foundation Hospital on Wednesday and later died from his injuries Thursday afternoon.
Danville police responded to the 100 block of National Street Wednesday evening and found Robert Bryant unconscious and bleeding from the head.
Officers learned he had been in a fight with his son, Darrius L. Bryant, and arrested him on preliminary charges of murder and aggravated battery.
Northrup said an inquest regarding the elder Bryant's death may be held at a later date. His death remains under investigation by Danville police and the Champaign County Coroner's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.