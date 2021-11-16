CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County Coroner has identified the male driver involved in a single motor vehicle crash on Sunday morning.
According to officials, on November 14, Ezekiel Short III, 39, of Villa Grove, was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Officials say Short was traveling on Homer Lake Rd. near Ogden, IL when the crash occurred.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup pronounced Short dead on scene, and preliminary autopsy results indicate Short died from blunt force injuries he received when he was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s department and the coroner’s office.
