CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County coroner released the name of the man killed in a Friday night shooting.
The Champaign County Coroner said Joshua E. Berg, 46, of Urbana was shot and killed Friday night in Champaign.
According to Champaign Police on Friday at 9:06 p.m., officers responded to the 200 Block of E. Green Street for a report of a shooting with injury.
When officers arrived they found Berg life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers immediately rendered medical aid and the he was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Champaign Police said the initial investigation indicated that the Berg was walking eastbound in the 200-block of East Green Street with Matthew Denbo, 42, of Urbana, when an argument ensued.
Police believe the argument rapidly escalated, with Denbo firing a gun at the Berg. Following the shooting, Denbo left the area but was quickly located by officers and arrested for Murder, pending formal charges, according to the department.
Police ask residents and businesses with exterior surveillance camera systems to notify the police department. Any who has additional information should contact police at 217-351-4545 or anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.