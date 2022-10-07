VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a head-on crash, according to the Vermilion County Coroner.
The coroner said, Thomas M. Ferraro, Jr., 68, of Danville died in a head-on crash that happened Wednesday in Oakwood.
The crash happened on U.S. Route 150 at 4 p.m.
According to authorities, the 68-year-old man was driving behind a vehicle, passed it, and struck another car head-on.
An autopsy will be performed on Friday.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.