RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign County Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Rantoul shooting incident.
The coroner identifies the man as Carlos B. Navarrete Jr., 24, of Rantoul.
According to officials, on February 26, at approximately 11:45 p.m., the Rantoul Police Department received a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North Garrard St.
Once on the scene, officers located Navarrete Jr. who had sustained a gunshot wound and began providing emergency care until he could be transported to a local hospital.
Navarrete Jr. was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m. on February 26, in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department.
An autopsy will be performed on Monday, February 28, at the Champaign County Regional Morgue Facility.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Police report evidence has been collected from the area, and investigators are conducting follow-ups with witnesses in the area when the incident occurred.
Area businesses and residents are asked to check security camera recordings around this timeframe.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident can contact the police at (217) 892-2103. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
