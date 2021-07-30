URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Investigators have identified a man who died after a shooting in an Urbana liquor store parking lot.
Police were called out to a store located at 306 W. Main late Thursday evening regarding reports of a shooting.
According to officials, once they arrived at the scene, they located a victim on the front porch of a residence in the 300 block of Locust Street. He was identified by Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup as 24-year-old Victor I. Hunt.
Hunt had one apparent gunshot wound to his lower back. He was transported to Carle ER for treatment and was later pronounced dead in the early morning hours of Friday, July 30.
After further investigation, officers learned that Hunt had been at the liquor store when another person arrived at the store.
Police say the subject waited outside, and when the victim walked out of the store, a shooting ensued in the parking lot.
Officers recovered over 50 shell casings of different calibers between the parking lot and the store.
The investigation of this incident is ongoing. An autopsy on Hunt is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 21.
Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings should call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.
Detectives can arrange to meet with witnesses privately.
Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website, or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app which if available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.
