KENNEY, Ill. (WAND) — One man is dead and another person is in the hospital after a shooting in Kenney on Sunday.
DeWitt County Coroner Randy Rice identified the man who was killed as John Wesley "Wes" Anderson, 78, of Kenney.
On Sunday, law enforcement was called to a home on Kenney Road just after 3 p.m.
DeWitt County Deputies located one of the two shooting victims in his vehicle. The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in Clinton and then transported to Carle Hospital in Champaign, where he remains in stable condition.
Four other occupants had remained at the scene hiding from the suspect. While speaking with the occupants, deputies determined that a person at the scene had been fatally wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner and was later identified as Anderson.
Both victims were related to the shooter.
The DeWitt County Sheriff's Office said the shooter, Jose De Jesus Gomez Munoz, is still on the run.
As of 9:25 a.m. Monday, police lifted a shelter in place order for Kenney residents following the deadly shooting and manhunt.
The suspect is still on the loose, but police said they no longer believe he is in the area.
Police said he does have ties to Mexico, but they are not sure where he is at this time or where he could be headed.
He is a Hispanic man 5 feet 6 inches tall and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to have left the scene in a white 2019 Honda Accord with the license plate DT 50632.
Munoz is wanted for murder and several other charges. If you know where he is, you are asked to call police.
Stay with us as this situation develops.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.