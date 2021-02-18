SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a man found dead in the cab of a semi-truck early Thursday morning.
The person discovered in the vehicle, which was on Interstate 55 at mile marker 105, is Alan K. Hubler of Marshall, Minn., according to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon. It was determined he died of natural causes.
The officials causes of death is pending before toxicology study results are released.
There was no evidence of injury or trauma.
