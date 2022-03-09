SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said the death of a woman found at a Springfield hotel is considered suspicious.
After 5 p.m., police were on the scene of the 3400 block of Freedom Drive. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said a 47-year-old woman's body was discovered.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner's Office and the Springfield Police Department.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
