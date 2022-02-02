SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County coroner has identified a woman who authorities found dead Tuesday in Springfield.
The body of a white female was found at 4:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of Robbins Road. A detective found clothing in the grass near a sidewalk and left her car to investigate, then discovered the body.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the woman was 39-year-old Randa Davidson of Greene County.
According to Coroner, preliminary findings after performing an autopsy suggest Davidson died from hypothermia, and no evidence of injury or trauma was detected.
The death is still pending toxicology studies and remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies said the body was found in Springfield city limits. Due to the discovery being by the sheriff's office, they coordinated with Springfield police and it was determined the sheriff's office would handle the case.
