RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A couple in Rantoul has been renovating and remolding the old bowling alley in town.
Aaron and Cindy Tuller told WAND News they saw a business opportunity in the old Country Tyme Lanes. The Tullers said they had heard people in the community asking for the bowling alley to reopen, so they took it upon themselves to invest in the property.
"I think it's very important to the community to have something to do," said Cindy.
Both Aaron and Cindy have been working to remodel and renovate the space, which is now called Rugers. Aaron told WAND News they had thrown stuff away and started renovating the bowling alley to make it ADA-compliant.
They are currently working on the bathrooms and the snack bar, and fixing some of the lanes.
"Now, we are just trying to make things look nice."
Rugers plans to open batting cages and an arcade in the future. The Tullers said they are waiting to get approval from the city of Rantoul to open.
Rugers said it is currently accepting applications for Bowling Counter, Bowling Mechanic, and Bartender. To find more information, visit their Facebook page.
