ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - An employee of an Arthur company has tested positive for COVID-19.
Arthur Today reports the employee works at CHI Overhead Doors. The person's department has been furloughed for 14 days.
The company performs cleaning and sanitation regularly and will continue with those processes, per the newspaper.
CHI did not return a request for comment from Arthur Today. WAND-TV will update this developing story as details are learned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.