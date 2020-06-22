ILLINOIS (WAND) - If regions meet certain statistical requirements by June 26, they will be able to move into Phase 4 of Governor JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.
With that comes the opening of many businesses, buildings, and attractions. Those include:
- Day camps
- Film production
- Health and fitness
- Indoor and outdoor recreation facilities
- Manufacturing
- Meetings and social events
- Museums
- Offices
- Personal care
- Performing arts
- Restaurants and bars - indoor dining
- Retail
- Service counter
- Youth and recreational sports
- Zoos
Health officials have released guidelines for how businesses can safely reopen and activities can safely resume.
Guidelines for Phase 4 include:
- Wearing face coverings over your nose and mouth when in public places
- Continue frequent hand washing
- Maintaining social distancing
- Staying home if you are sick or symptomatic
- Businesses are recommended to take employees' temperatures before each shift
- Follow CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting
- Post signage encouraging customers to maintain social distancing and to wear face coverings
- Make a daily checklist and ensure all steps are completed
To read more about the guidelines or download signage, click HERE.
Gov. Pritzker said "Over the last four months, Illinoisans have pulled together with the common mission of keeping each other safe. By staying home and practicing social distancing, every region of the state is on track to move to Phase 4 this week."
Here's how we're going to do that safely Pritzker said:
- Our new Phase 4 business guidance allows for the safe reopening or expansion of several key business segments – such as health and fitness, movies and theater, museums and zoos, as well as indoor dining at restaurants.
- Science and data are the overarching guardrails for how Illinois will keep moving forward.
- By continuing to wear face coverings and following the guidance from health experts we can continue to safely reopen our economy and move forward together.
