(WAND)-Two opportunities to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer booster vaccination are coming to Iroquois County and Champaign.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many of the people who are now eligible to receive a booster shot received their initial vaccine early in the vaccination program and will benefit from additional protection.
With the Delta variant continuing to dominate, the circulating strain and cases of COVID-19 have begun to increase across the United States, experts say a booster shot will help strengthen protection against severe disease in those populations who are at high-risk for exposure to COVID-19 or the complications from severe disease.
To combat this effort the Iroquois County Public Health Department as well as the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, will each host COVID-19 Pfizer booster vaccination clinics.
The Iroquois County Health Department will be offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine booster/third dose to eligible individuals by appointment Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 815- 432-2483. Eligible individuals are those who received Pfizer for their initial COVID-19 vaccine.
The CUPHD, in partnership with Carle Health, OSF HealthCare, Christie Clinic, Promise Healthcare, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign will be hosting community-based COVID-19 Pfizer booster vaccination clinics beginning in October.
A clinic will be held at the iHotel and Conference Center – 1900 S. 1st Street, Champaign from October 5-7 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. No appointment needed.
Eligible candidates for the above clinic must be 65 years of age or older, 50-64 years of age with underlying health conditions, healthcare workers, and first responders who have completed their 1st and 2nd doses of Pfizer. Participants also must be at least 6 months after the 2nd dose.
Champaign will also offer a second clinic located at Kohl’s Plaza – 1901 N. Market Street, Champaign, on October 5–7, 12–14, and 19–21 from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Appoints can be made through MyCarle and at carle.org/covid-19. All individuals will be eligible to receive the Pfizer booster at this location.
The CDC and IDPH recommend a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals in certain populations or in high-risk occupational and institutional settings.
CDC recommends the following groups should receive boosters:
• people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,
• people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. Additionally, CDC recommends the following groups may be considered for boosters.
• people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and
• people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of PfizerBioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
At this time, there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pregnant/breastfeeding individuals will need to bring written documentation from their Physician to receive the vaccine.
Individuals are required to bring a valid form of photo ID. Please bring your COVID-19 vaccine card with you to your appointment.
If you do not feel well the day of your appointment or are in isolation or quarantine, please do not attend. Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination.
Please wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
