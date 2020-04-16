SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Another $80,000 has been awarded to nonprofit Illinois groups in an effort to help those affected by COVID-19.
The Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln and United Way of Central Illinois have raised over $500,000 in total from donors for the COVID-19 Response Fund. Funding includes $250,000 from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund and $50,000 in seed funding from the Community Foundation and United Way.
Funds are awarded to community-based organizations with experience providing essential services and support to local residents, a press release said. The $80,000 covers:
- Springfield Urban League Inc.- $15,000
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois- $10,000
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Illinois- $10,000
- Real Life Church Food Pantry- $10,000
- Educational Day Care Center- $8,400
- Illinois Presbyterian Home- $7,500
- The Salvation Army Lincoln Service Extension Center- $5,000
- Helping Hands of Springfield- $5,100
- University of Illinois, Springfield Stars Food Pantry - $5,000
- Midwest Youth Services- $4,000
Fund organizers have distributed nearly $200,000 in grants so far.
Nonprofit organizations serving people and families can apply online for COVID-19 Response Fund grants here. More information is available through the same hyperlink.