SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Another $80,000 has been awarded to nonprofit Illinois groups in an effort to help those affected by COVID-19. 

The Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln and United Way of Central Illinois have raised over $500,000 in total from donors for the COVID-19 Response Fund. Funding includes $250,000 from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund and $50,000 in seed funding from the Community Foundation and United Way. 

Funds are awarded to community-based organizations with experience providing essential services and support to local residents, a press release said. The $80,000 covers: 

  • Springfield Urban League Inc.- $15,000
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois- $10,000
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Illinois- $10,000
  • Real Life Church Food Pantry- $10,000
  • Educational Day Care Center- $8,400
  • Illinois Presbyterian Home- $7,500
  • The Salvation Army Lincoln Service Extension Center- $5,000
  • Helping Hands of Springfield- $5,100
  • University of Illinois, Springfield Stars Food Pantry - $5,000
  • Midwest Youth Services- $4,000

Fund organizers have distributed nearly $200,000 in grants so far. 

Nonprofit organizations serving people and families can apply online for COVID-19 Response Fund grants here. More information is available through the same hyperlink.

