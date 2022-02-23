MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Lake Land College said it found anti-Semitic messages on campus after similar messages were discovered at the University of Illinois.
Dr. Josh Bullock, who is president of the Mattoon school, sent a message to the campus community saying Lake Land College was made aware of the messages Tuesday afternoon. They were left in various parking lots on the main Mattoon campus.
Campus police immediately started investigating and reviewed security camera footage. Physical Plant staff quickly removed the messages, which were in clear plastic bags filled with small rocks. One of the bags had a message saying "every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish" and listed public officials who are Jewish.
"Lake Land College is committed to developing and maintaining an environment that embraces and actively supports diversity, and will not tolerate hateful attacks on valued members of our diverse community," Bullock said. "We believe the quality of education is enhanced and enriched by an inclusive campus community, and this cowardly act strengthens our resolve and commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive and equitable environment for our employees, students and college community."
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lake Land College Police Department at (217)232-1908.
